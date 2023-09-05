Bates Named to Postseason Team

September 5, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The American Association has named Sioux City Explorers right-handed pitcher Solomon Bates to the 2023 American Association Postseason All-Star Team.

The California native went 10-6 in 2023 and led the league with 124 strikeouts with a 3.57 ERA in 20 starts. Bates pitched at least five innings in all his starts except his last one where he left due to injury precautions. For the season he tossed 13 quality starts-pitching at least six innings with three earned runs or fewer-for the Explorers. In the 126 innings and in 20 starts (and one complete game) that he pitched, Bates allowed 37 walks and logged 124 strikeouts and earned a 1.000 WHIP. He was the opening day starter for the club, tossing five shutout innings in a win over Kansas City.

Bates is in his second season with the X's after joining the club late last season. In 2022, Bates threw 18 innings over eight appearances with 31 strikeouts and a 5.50 ERA. Bates would also put up a 1.444 WHIP while making one start for the X's. He pitched this past winter in both the Venezuelan and Colombian Winter Leagues. In Venezuela, he posted a 4.15 ERA with 14 SO over 17.1 IP for the Tigres de Aragua, and while in Colombia, he struck out 18 in 11.2 innings, making three starts with a 0.77 ERA with the Tigres de Cartagena.

Bates was originally drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the eighth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Southern California, where he spent two college seasons pitching for the Trojans. In those two seasons, he went 113.1 IP with a 3.57 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 38 games and 11 starts. With the Giants, Bates would reach AA Richmond and over parts of four seasons in the system go 17-6 with a 4.30 ERA with 219 strikeouts in 165.1 innings.

The Explorers begin their playoff run Wednesday night, September 6 against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo at 6:30 p.m. Game two and three (if necessary) are scheduled for Friday, September 8 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Park. Tickets for the postseason can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM with the pregame beginning 30 minutes prior to first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.