Herrmann Climbs Leaderboard, Monarchs Drop Game to Sioux Falls

July 12, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Chris Herrmann drove in his 54th RBI of the season to tie for the league lead, but the Kansas City Monarchs fell to the Sioux Falls Canaries 5-2 at Sioux Falls Stadium Wednesday.

Herrmann knocked a two-out RBI double in the ninth inning to bring the tying run to the plate for Kansas City, but the Monarchs dropped the third game of the four-game series.

The Monarchs' lead in the American Association West remains at 4.5 games despite the defeat. They'll look to salvage the final game of the series Thursday.

Brandon Finnegan got the start for Kansas City, throwing seven inning and allowing five runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out six.

The Canaries took the lead in the second on a three-run home run from Shamoy Christopher. The catcher's first of the season made it 3-0 in the second.

Sioux Falls added two more in the fifth on a two-run single from Christopher.

Kansas City pushed across a run in the sixth on an LJ Hatch sacrifice fly to score Aaron Whitefield. The Monarchs had other opportunities early on but couldn't quite capitalize (they left 11 runners on base in the game).

The Monarchs created some drama in the ninth inning. Hatch and Odubel Herrerra hit back-to-back singles. Herrmann's double made it 5-2 a couple batters later and sent Brian O'Grady to the plate as the tying run.

O'Grady worked a seven-pitch at-bat against Canaries closer Charlie Hasty, but grounded out to second to end the game.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Canaries meet for a series finale Thursday. Left-hander Dalton Moats will start for Kansas City against fellow southpaw Neil Lang. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.