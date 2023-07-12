Railroaders Overcome Early Deficit to Defeat Goldeyes

July 12, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Cleburne Railroaders (28-28) erased a 6-1 fourth inning deficit and came back to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes (21-33) 8-6 on Wednesday at Shaw Park thus ending a six-game losing streak.

Things started out well for Winnipeg as they scored a run in the first on a double by designated hitter Jacob Bockelie. The Manitobans added four runs in the second inning. The contributors were third baseman Dayson Croes who had a two-run single, right fielder Max Murphy--an RBI infield single, and Bockelie--a sacrifice fly. In the third inning, center fielder Javeyan Williams delivered an RBI single.

Cleburne began to chip away scoring three times in the fourth inning which made it 6-4 Winnipeg. The Railroaders took the lead for good with three more tallies in the fifth all with two out. Left fielder Alex Jackson singled home the first run to make it 6-5. Right fielder Jarel McDade tied the game with a single and the game-deciding hit was catcher John Figueroa's triple to right giving Cleburne a 7-6 advantage. The Railroaders added to the lead against Winnipeg reliever Chas Cywin on a lead-off homer in the sixth by third baseman Brian Klein (1).

Travis Seabrooke (4-3) took the loss for Winnipeg--his second straight defeat. He gave up nine hits over five innings and allowed seven runs (five earned). The Ontario native walked three and struck out two. Travis Perry (4-4) despite the rocky start, was the winner for Cleburne. He tossed 6 2/3 innings, gave up nine hits and six runs (five earned). Perry struck out four and hit three batters.

The Goldeyes had a chance in the ninth against Cleburne's Joe Corbett (1) with Croes and shortstop Andy Armstrong both singling to start the inning. But the next three batters went down in order giving Cleburne the win and Corbett the save.

This was Cleburne's first win at Shaw Park since sweeping a doubleheader on June 9th, 2019. The Railroaders didn't field a team in 2020, played Winnipeg in Jackson, Tennessee the following year and lost all three games played here last season.

The third of this scheduled six-game series is Thursday at 6:30. Right-hander Kasey Kalich (2-2) for Cleburne and Landen Bourassa (4-4) the Winnipeg righty are the scheduled starters.

For information on season tickets, group outings, Skysuite rentals, patio bookings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

GOLDEYES SCALES

The game was played in 2:37 in front of a near-packed house of 6,008 on Retro Night with post-game fireworks

Since winning Pitcher of the Week (week ending July 2), Seabrooke is 0-2 with an ERA of 12.91

Designated hitter Bockelie extended his hitting streak to eight games with a first inning double. And since his return last week from the injured list he has seven hits over four games

Left fielder Najee Gaskins was hit with a pitch twice

Despite allowing a homer, Cywin has given up only one run in his last ten innings

-Goldeyes-

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.