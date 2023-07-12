Hatch Drives in Two, Monarchs Fall in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - LJ Hatch had a solid night at the plate in an otherwise difficult game for the Kansas City Monarchs Tuesday night.

The Shawnee native drove in two runs, but the Monarchs lost 13-2 in the second game of a three-game series at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Hatch's two-run single in the sixth inning brought Kansas City within a run, but the Canaries scored 10 unanswered runs to ice the game.

The Monarchs remain in first place in the American Association West by 4.5 games. They'll look to bounce back Wednesday night with Brandon Finnegan on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Sioux Falls.

The Canaries took a 3-0 lead after two on home runs from Darnell Sweeney and Hunter Clanin.

Sioux Falls starter Chris Hardin threw five scoreless innings, stranding a runner in scoring position in three different innings.

Hatch's single made it 3-2, though he was left on third to end the frame.

Sioux Falls scored three runs in the sixth inning, all charged to starter Cody Deason, who surrendered six runs on six hits in 5.1 innings of work. He walked one and struck out five.

The Canaries added two in the seventh and five in the eighth, all on individual RBI singles.

Sweeney finished the game with three RBIS; Clanin, Jordan Barth and Welington Dotel each had two for the Canaries.

