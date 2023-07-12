'Dogs Win Comfy to Even Series

LINCOLN, Nebraska - 1B Yanio Perez had a double and two-run homer, and the 'Dogs rolled to a 12-2 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Haymarket Park on Wednesday night.

Perez extended his hitting streak to six with his 14th multi-hit game and the 'Dogs (28-25) evened the series after a loss Tuesday night.

The 'Dogs opened the scoring on Perez's RBI double in the 2nd inning. The RedHawks (28-24) evened the score at one with a run-scoring fielder's choice from P/DH Correlle Prime in the 3rd.

Lincoln broke out for four runs in the 4th inning. LF Aaron Takacs made it 2-1 with an RBI double and 2B Nate Samson singled in another run to make it 3-1. With the bases loaded and two outs, SS Drew Devine singled in two more to give the 'Dogs a 5-1 lead.

Fargo-Moorhead got a run back in the 6th inning on a leadoff homer from 3B Leobaldo Pina.

The 'Dogs then scored four more in the bottom of the 6th. C Luke Roskam extended his hitting streak to 14 with an RBI single. After Devine scored on a throwing error from the catcher, Perez hit a two-run homer that made it 9-2.

Lincoln scored three more off former 'Dog Matt Goodheart who pitched in the 8th inning. Samson worked a bases-loaed walk, 3B Will Kengor had an RBI single for one of his three hits and RF Connor Panas was hit for a third time - tying a 'Dogs record -- with the bases full later in the inning.

LHP Abdallah Aris got the win after allowing two runs across 5 and 1/3 innings, while RHP R.J. Freure, RHP Walter Borkovich and RHP Matt Cronin combined to pitch 3 and 2/3 scoreless relief innings.

The 'Dogs and RedHawks finish the series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

