DockHounds Hold Off Explorers

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Sioux City Explorers (29-27) came up just short against the Lake Country DockHounds (26-28) Wednesday night, falling 7-6 after putting up three runs in the ninth. The loss gave the series win to the DockHounds and gives the Explorers back-to-back losses.

The DockHounds got on the board early, pulling four consecutive walks from X's starter Brenden Heiss (0-1) in the second inning after he had already hit a batter, giving Lake Country a 2-0 lead. DockHounds Blake Tiberi and Jaxx Groshans came around to score when Demetrius Sims knocked a single off Heiss, extending the Lake Country early lead to 4-0.

The X's put a run on the board in the third inning when Matt Lloyd scored on a Vince Fernandez double off DockHounds starter Augie Voight (4-1), cutting the deficit to 4-1.

After Lake Country loaded the bases again in the second, Sioux City's Brandon Brosher relieved Heiss, striking out one before inducing a double play to end the inning scoreless.

DockHounds Blake Tiberi added another run, crossing the plate on a Demetrius Sims sacrifice fly off Explorers Brosher, extending the Lake Country lead back to four, 5-1.

The X's once again cut into the lead in the fifth when Sioux City's Lloyd went home on a Tyler Rando single off DockHounds Voight, making it 5-2.

The Explorers cut the lead to two in the seventh when X's Jake Sanford scored on another Rando RBI, this time a fielder's choice that didn't make it home in time for the out, making it 5-3.

With Sioux City on the comeback, Lake Country's Marcus Chiu singled before Curtis Terry followed it up with a homer off Explorers reliever Francys Peguero, getting back a four-run lead at 7-3.

After the first two batters of the ninth were put away, X's Rando walked and Miguel Sierra doubled before Kyle Kasser sent both home on a single off DockHounds reliever Gabriel Jaramillo, cutting the deficit to 7-5. Sioux City's Wilfredo Gimenez immediately followed with a double, sending home Kasser, making it 7-6.

Lake Country's Jojanse Torres relieved Jaramillo and intentionally walked Explorers Jake Ortega before walking Daniel Perez to load the bases. Unfortunately, X's Jake Sanford flew out to left field to end the game as DockHounds Torres (7) earned the save.

The Explorers will have an off day in Fargo before the three game weekend series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch Friday July 14 is set for 7:02 p.m.

