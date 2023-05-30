Hernandez Homers, But Monarchs Fall Short in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. - Jan Hernandez's first home run of the season wasn't enough for the Kansas City Monarchs on Monday, as KC fell to the Lincoln Saltdogs 11-7 at Haymarket Park.

Hernandez's three-run blast cut down what was once a 9-3 Saltdogs lead down to two in the seventh inning, but it would be as close as Kansas City (8-8) got in the series-opening defeat.

Nick Anderson hit two home runs and drove in five for the Saltdogs (7-9).

Both sides clogged the basepaths in a game that featured 19 combined walks. The Monarchs left 14 runners on base, a season high.

Kansas City jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead after a two-run double from Chris Herrmann and RBI triple from Edwin Diaz.

The Saltdogs plated four in the bottom of the first of Monarchs starter Jeff Singer, who walked four batters and hit a batter in the inning. Yanio Perez hit a two-run double in the frame.

Singer threw 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on two hits with seven walks and one strikeout.

Anderson expanded the Saltdogs' advantage with a three-run home run in the third inning. He made it 9-3 Lincoln with a two-run blast in his next at-bat in the fifth.

Keon Broxton scored on a Johneshwy Fargas ground ball to make it 9-4 in the seventh, and Hernandez's homer made it a 9-7 game.

Monarchs reliever Grant Gavin threw 2.1 scoreless innings to keep the Monarchs close, striking out three while allowing no walks and just one hit.

Will Kengor hit a two-run home run in the eighth off Patrick Weigel to bring the game to its final score.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs will look to level the series with Lincoln Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Jalen Miller will start for Kansas City; Josh Roeder will get the ball for the Saltdogs.

