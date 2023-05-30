Dockhounds welcoming new pitching coach Reggie Harris

May 30, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, WI: Today, the Lake Country DockHounds announced the hiring of the team's new Bench Coach, Reggie Harris. Harris is a 6-year veteran of the MLB as a pitcher with the Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Harris began his coaching career in 2012 as the pitching coach for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. In 2015 he signed on as the pitching coach for the Sussex County Miners of the Frontier League before moving on to the Gastonia Honey Hunters of the Atlantic League. Most recently Harris was the pitching coach for the Staten Island FerryHawks, also of the Atlantic League.

"I'd like to thank Tom and Lisa Kelenic for bringing me on board," says Harris. "Being a first-class organization starts at the top with good people, and I'm looking forward to being here and getting started for the DockHounds."

With the hiring of Harris, the DockHounds have rounded out their new coaching staff for the 2023 season. Ken Huckaby (Manager,) Reggie Harris (Bench Coach,) Paul Wagner (Pitching Coach) and Brandon Chinea (1st Base Coach) will make up the 2023 DockHounds staff.

