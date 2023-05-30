X's Get Derailed in Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas - After an all-night bus ride, the Sioux City Explorers (10-6) showed plenty of life against the Cleburne Railroaders (9-8) but fell in extra innings for the third time in five games 6-4.

With Sioux City leading 4-3 in the bottom of the tenth, Cleburne would start the inning with Delino DeShields Jr. running at second base facing Sean Rackoski (3-2). Alex Jackson would move DeShields to third on a sacrifice bunt for the first out of the inning. Zach Nehrir would walk to put runners at the corners, bringing up Jose Sermo. The former Explorer grounded to first with Matt Lloyd touching the bag and throwing to second to attempt to double Nehrir, but the throw hit Nehrir's helmet and ricocheted into shallow left field. DeShields would score, and the errant throw moved Nehrir to third base. Hill Alexander would end the game with a two-run home run to center just clearing the wall to walk the game off for Cleburne 6-4.

The X's took the lead in the top of the tenth inning on an RBI single by Eury Perez with two outs off Joe Shaw (1-0), but the elusive second run Sioux City could not deliver in the inning.

Cleburne would take a 1-0 lead in the first on a solo homer from Nehrir off Francys Peguero who made a spot start for the Explorers. The right-hander would toss a quality start, holding the Railroaders to three runs in 6.1 innings.

The Railroaders picked up two more runs in the second inning on RBI singles from Elmer Reyes and DeShields, but Peguero would give up just one hit over the next 3.1 innings for Sioux City. Peguero would retire eight in a row until a lead-off single in the seventh.

The X's got their bats going in the fifth inning. With one out, Chase Harris reached on an error off starter Michael Mariot. Jake Ortega followed with a single, and the X's would load the bases on a walk to Jake Sanford. Kyle Kasser then doubled to right center, scoring two runs to cut the lead to 3-2. Delvin Zinn tied the game on an RBI single to knot the game at three.

Sioux City would get runners aboard in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth but could not break the tie. Cleburne was held in check by the Explorers pen with Nate Gercken and Brandon Brosher keeping the game even at three in their 2.2 combined innings.

The Explorers and Railroaders play game two of the four-game series Tuesday night at La Moderna Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:06 p.m. with the pregame starting at 6:35 p.m. on KSCJ and aabaseball.tv. The X's return home to begin a three-game series against the Kane County Cougars Friday, June 2, at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

Tickets for the season can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

