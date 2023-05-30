Goldeyes Add Infielder Mercer

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed infielder Jace Mercer Tuesday as the team prepared to face the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field in Rosemont, Illinois.

In a related move, outfielder/left-handed pitcher Andrew Shaps was placed on the injured list retroactive to May 26.

Mercer split the 2022 season between the Windy City ThunderBolts and the Tri-City Valley Cats of the Frontier League. The 24-year-old hit a combined .228 with seven home runs and 24 runs batted in 71 games. He also stole 15 bases.

The native of Austell, Georgia made his professional debut with Windy City in 2021, posting a .244 batting average with five home runs, 18 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in just 26 games.

Mercer played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati (Cincinnati, Ohio).

Manager Greg Tagert said, "Jace is an athletic switch-hitting infielder who provides depth for us. He comes highly regarded as an exceptional defensive second baseman. We believe he has offensive potential to provide a spark when in the lineup."

The Goldeyes open a six-game road trip this evening with the first of three against the Dogs at 6:30 p.m. Lefty Tyler Jandron (1-1, 3.21 ERA) will start for the Goldeyes while Chicago is expected to counter with southpaw Jake Dahlberg (2-1, 1.55 ERA). All the action can be heard on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca.

Winnipeg returns home to Shaw Park Tuesday, June 6 when Chicago pays a return visit to the Manitoba capital.

