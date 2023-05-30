'Dogs Beat Monarchs Behind Anderson's Two Homers

LINCOLN, Nebraska - CF Nick Anderson had a multi-homer game, and the Saltdogs beat the Kansas City Monarchs 11-7 at Haymarket Park on Monday night.

Anderson had Lincoln's first multi-homer game of the year and the first-year Saltdog is now tied for the league lead with seven home runs.

The 'Dogs (7-9) fell behind 3-0 in the 1st inning. C Chris Herrmann hit a two-run double and 3B Edwin Diaz added an RBI triple.

Lincoln scored four in the 1st inning. The 'Dogs loaded the bases before C Luke Roskam drove in a run on a fielder's choice and 1B Yanio Perez tied the game on a two-run double. DH Matt Goodheart gave Lincoln a lead on a bases-loaded walk.

Anderson's first homer - a three-run shot - extended Lincoln's lead to 7-3 in the 3rd and his two-run homer in the 5th made it 9-3.

The Monarchs (8-8) within two in the 7th. CF Johneshwy Fargas got a run back on an RBI groundout before 1B Jan Hernandez hit a three-run homer.

The 'Dogs extended the lead in the 8th on 3B Will Kengor's two-run homer - his fourth extra-base hit in four games.

RHP Walter Borkovich earned the win with one and 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. LHP Abdallah Aris allowed three runs in three and 2/3 innings in his fourth start of the year. RHP Matt Cronin worked around a single in a scoreless 9th inning.

The 'Dogs have won consecutive games for the second time this year and are 3-1 in their last four games. The series continues Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

