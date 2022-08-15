Heartlanders Sign Forwards to ECHL Deals

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced Monday forwards Nick Campoli and Alec Baer (pronoun ced: BAIR) have come to terms with the Heartlanders on ECHL contracts for the 2022-23 season.

2022-23 Roster

Forwards (9): Zach White, Yuki Miura, Jake Smith, Cole Stallard, Josh Koepplinger, Alec Broetzman, C.J. Yakimowicz, Nick Campoli, Alec Baer

Defensemen (6): Riese Zmolek, Ryan Wheeler, Jake Stevens, Connor Russell, T.J. Fergus, Justin Wells

Goaltenders (1): Corbin Kaczperski

Campoli Fast Facts: Campoli completed a four-year NCAA career at Clarkson University in 2022 and tallied 14 career NCAA goals (29 pts.). Over his time on campus, Clarkson had a combined record of 81-36-15 and the Golden Knights made the 2019 NCAA tournament when Campoli was a freshman. Campoli stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 190 pounds. The left-handed shot was selected in the 6th round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by Vegas. The Toronto, ON native played in all but eight games in his entire collegiate career at Clarkson. Campoli skated for the North York Rangers (OJHL) and was named 2017 OJHL Prospect of the Year before going to the NCAA level in 2018.

Baer Fast Facts: Baer won the SPHL's President's Cup and Most Valuable Player Award with Peoria last season and led the SPHL with 54 assists and 80 points. He is a fifth-year pro and has played 57 career ECHL games. Baer's tremendous 2021-22 season marked his third straight campaign in the SPHL (Peoria, Birmingham, Evansville from 2019-22). In that time, he was teammates with Heartlanders Jake Smith and Cole Stallard. The St. Louis Park, MN native has skated for Rapid City, Maine and Newfoundland in the ECHL, accumulating 11 goals and 20 pts. The 5-foot-11, 181-lb., right-handed shot played five full WHL campaigns from 2013-18 with Vancouver, Lethbridge and Kootenay.

Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon: "Nick gained a lot of important experience playing for an excellent collegiate program and is going to provide the kind of two-way effort we need from our forwards. We want to give him the best opportunity to develop and think the style he plays is going to translate into the pro game. Alec has proven himself at the SPHL level the last few seasons and we recognize this is a big year upcoming for him to show he can take what he's learned and translate it back to our league. He's still a young player at 24 years old and has a lot of professional experience which is a welcome addition to our team."

The Heartlanders 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule. The team opens their second season in the ECHL on October 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans and group ticket options are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

