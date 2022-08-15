Connor McDonald Returns to Grizzlies for 2022-2023 Season

West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Connor McDonald returns to the Utah Grizzlies for the 2022-2023 season.

McDonald scored 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) and was a +6 in 57 games for the Grizzlies in the 2021-2022 regular season. In 18 playoff games last season McDonald had 1 goal and 4 assists.

Connor has AHL experience with the Cleveland Monsters and San Jose Barracuda as well as ECHL experience with the Indy Fuel. McDonald played his college hockey at Bowling Green State University from 2015-2019, where he had a +40 rating in 4 seasons.

Grizzlies signings so far for the 2022-2023 season

Forwards (6): Kyle Betts, Dylan Fitze, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Neil Robinson, Johnny Walker.

Defenseman (5): Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer.

