DASH Named "Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL"

August 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that DASH has been named the "Official Mobile Auction Platform of the ECHL."

As part of the multi-year agreement, a league-side ECHL page be hosted on the DASH website with links to each individual team's list of sales activations. DASH will host select jersey auctions for League Programs such as Marvel and DC Comics, while also offering for purchase a commemorative puck from the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

"Having a partnership with DASH will allow our teams to utilize a tremendous, fan-friendly mobile auction platform, while also presenting fan engagement opportunities across many other facets of their business," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Whether it's auctions, merchandise sales, concessions, fan experience packages, or even tickets and corporate sponsorship activations, DASH gives teams the chance to put all of this information right at fans' fingertips to further enhance their experience at an ECHL game."

"We're excited to partner with the ECHL and provide the incredible teams in this league a valuable fan activation tool that will boost their engagement metrics, drive stronger eCommerce, and help teams to build better relationships with their casual and rabid fans," said DASH Founder Jonathan Hufnagel. "This season, we look forward to launching the first DASH League page with the ECHL, which will create a central hub for all ECHL fans to view and purchase authentic memorabilia, collectibles, game experiences and other offerings."

