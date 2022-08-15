Solar Bears Add Matthew Barnaby

August 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Matthew Barnaby on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

Barnaby, 24, joins Orlando after competing in 31 contests with the Fort Wayne Komets during the 2021-22 season, posting nine points (5g-4a) in his first full ECHL campaign. Despite being limited to less than half the season, two of Barnaby's goals opened the scoring in games for Fort Wayne and he also added a game-winning tally.

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound forward's ECHL career also includes one assist in three games with Greenville. Additionally, Barnaby has recorded 59 points (27g-32a) in 67 matches with Huntsville and Evansville of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, the Buffalo, New York native split one season of junior hockey with Youngstown and Chicago in the United States Hockey League, posting 29 points (10g-19a) in 53 games.

Barnaby's father, also named Matthew Barnaby, is a former NHL forward who suited up in 834 major league games and twice led the NHL in penalty minutes.

Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:

Forwards:

Matthew Barnaby

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Ross Olsson

Shawn Szydlowski

Defensemen:

Jimmy Mazza

Luke McInnis

Andrew McLean

Goaltender:

Brad Barone

2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.