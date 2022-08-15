Forward Turner Re-Commits to Atlanta

August 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that the team has signed forward Mike Turner for the 2021-22 season. Turner is the ninth player and the sixth forward to sign with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign.

"It's hard not to be a Mike Turner fan if you've watched Gladiators hockey," said Team President Jerry James. "He helps bring an edge to our group, and he had a great stretch last season."

Turner, 26, set a new ECHL career high with 12 points (4G-12A) in 56 games last season with the Gladiators. He was the overtime hero for Atlanta on Mar. 20 against the Jacksonville Icemen when he netted the game-winner in extra time to cap off a five-goal comeback for the Glads.

Mike Turner photo link "Turnsy is the ultimate team guy," remarked Head Coach Jeff Pyle. "He's a hard worker who has speed and physicality, and I know he will have a good year. Being familiar with our systems and having a lot of guys back should add confidence for him. I know he's excited to be back."

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound forward tabbed 111 penalty minutes, tying him for the 28th most in the ECHL in 2021-22. Turner also tied with Glads teammate Josh Thrower for the second-most major penalties in the ECHL with 11. 10 of those major penalties were fighting majors.

"The job is not done yet," stated Turner in reference to the Gladiators' run last season. "All I want to do is win."

The Chicago, Illinois native spent two seasons away from hockey before returning to the ECHL with Atlanta in 2021. Previously, Turner skated with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Orlando Solar Bears, Wheeling Nailers, and Rapid City Rush before parting with the sport in 2019. The 56 games he played with the Gladiators last season were the most that he has played with any one professional team.

Turner joins Tim Davison (D), Jacob Graves (D), Gabe Guertler (F), Eric Neiley (F), Hugo Roy (F), Alex Sakellaropoulos (G), Cody Sylvester (F), and Derek Topatigh (D) as players to have signed with the Gladiators for 2022-23. --

