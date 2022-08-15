Thunder Announces 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the 2022-23 promotional schedule.

The 31st season of Thunder hockey opens at home on Saturday, October 22 against the Allen Americans. Opening Night, presented by UBuildIt and Thrasher, will also be Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night. The team will be wearing a special SpongeBob uniform that will be auctioned after the game. Additional details will be announced closer to Opening Night.

A few new promotions this season include Winning Wednesdays presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Sunday Fundays, Back the Blue Night, Nickelodeon Baby Shark Night, Nickelodeon Blue's Clues & You Night and A Salute to Aviation presented by Augusta Flight Center.

Returning this season are fan favorite promotions such as Military Appreciation Night presented by Case & Associates, Golden Plains Credit Union and Bonefish Grill, Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night, Star Wars Night benefiting the Wichita Youth Hockey Association, #ILOVEWICHITA Night presented by Davis-Moore, Big Fish Bail Bonds, Bonavia, Hajoca and US Mortgage. The Thunder will also host a pair of Cancer Awareness Nights (No Shave November presented by Best Body Shop and Stick it to Cancer Night).

Other fan favorite promotions include Thunderdog's Birthday presented by Sonic Drive-In, Burns and McDonnell and Jump Start, Wiener Dog Nationals presented by Petland West Wichita, Pirates and Princesses Night presented by Happily Ever After Parties, Scout Night, Educational Day Game presented by Butler Community College, Teddy Bear Toss presented by Hajoca, Autism Awareness Night presented by Wichita State Department of Communications and Speech Disorders and Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night.

After a successful return last season, Faith and Family Night is back this season on Sunday, February 5 with a special start time of 2:05 p.m. Join us as illusionist Jared Hall will entertain the crowd after the game ends.

Families can join in on the fun with two special offers. Every Wednesday night is Winning Wednesdays, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Fans can get four goal zone tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's for just $40. This is only available to the first 50 families each game.

Sunday afternoon games will be Sunday Fundays. Families can get a special ticket and merchandise offer, excluding Sunday, February 5. Season ticket holders can stay after Sunday games for an exclusive post-game skate with the players.

