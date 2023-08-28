Heartlanders Preseason Schedule Announced

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders will take on the Fort Wayne Komets in a pair of preseason games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 15 at 3:00 p.m., the teams announced Monday.

The games will serve as a tune up for the Heartlanders as Iowa prepares to open the season vs. the Rapid City Rush on Oct. 20 at 6:35 p.m. At the home opener, the first 2000 fans will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Paul Park Real Estate and Iowa will be hosting pregame festivities to get fans ready for a fun 2023-24 season. The Heartlanders are home twice in October (Oct. 20 and Oct. 21) vs. Rapid City.

