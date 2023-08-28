Gladiators Sign Blue Liner Blake Evennou

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed defenseman Blake Evennou to a contract for the 2023-24 season.

Evennou, 25, spent the last four seasons with Ferris State University, accumulating 52 points (7g-45a) across 131 games played. In his first season as a Bulldog, Evennou was teammates with third-year Gladiator, Zach Yoder.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Macomb, Michigan native played one season in the USHL, skating in 55 combined contests with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Tri-City Storm in 2017-18. The following year, Evennou put up a career season (16g-24a) with the Lone Star Brahmas of the NAHL.

"Blake adds a different element to our blue line as a smaller, quick, puck moving defenseman who doesn't shy away from playing a physical game," Gladiators head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "His presence also creates some depth and competition on our back end. For me personally, it's pretty neat to bring in another Ferris State Bulldog, as well. Blake is really excited to start his professional career with us."

Blake Evennou joins Dylan Carabia, Ryan Cranford, Brayden Crowder, Evan Dougherty, Tyler Harmon, Anthony Firriolo, Mitch Fossier, Jacob Graves, Jackson Pierson, Adam Samuelsson, Cody Sylvester, Alex Whelan, Mitch Walinski, and Zach Yoder as players to have signed with the Gladiators for the 2023-24 season.

