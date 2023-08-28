Cyclones Announce Preseason Schedule

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the Indy Fuel and Wheeling Nailers, have announced the team's 2023-24 preseason schedule. For the first time in franchise history, the Cyclones will partake in three preseason games, breaking away from the traditional norm of playing two contests.

The 'Clones will host the Indy Fuel at Heritage Bank Center on Friday and Saturday, October 13-14, then venture to Wheeling for a Sunday 2pm matinee on October 15, before then hosting the Nailers on Saturday, October 21 to kick-off the regular season!

Both Friday and Saturday's preseason games against Indy will have a 7:30pm puck drop at Heritage Bank Center. All tickets are available now and just $5.00 for the general public. Cyclones Season Ticket Holders will receive free admission to both home preseason games.

The Cyclones will then go on to meet Indy seven times in the regular season, while encountering the Nailers 10 times. Cincinnati is coming off a 103-point season as they clinched the 2022-23 Central Division title in the regular season with a 47-16-6-3 record. Indy finished third in the division, securing a playoff berth with a 43-24-5 mark to finish with 91 points. Wheeling missed the Kelly Cup Playoffs last year, finishing 29-38-5 and sixth in the Central Division.

The 2023-24 Cyclones season starts on home ice with First Face-Off Saturday, October 21st! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

