Icemen Agree to Terms with Defenseman Chays Ruddy

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Chays Ruddy for the 2023-24 season.

Ruddy, 25. joins the Icemen after logging four points (1g, 3a) in 29 games played last season split between the Cincinnati Cyclones and Toledo Walleye. Ruddy played the first portion of last season overseas with the EIHL's Manchester Storm where he collected three points in 13 games. The 6-2, 205-pound blue liner has totaled ten points (1g, 9a) with 117 penalty minutes in 78 career ECHL contests split between the Cyclones, Walleye, Fort Wayne Komets and Kansas City Mavericks from 2021-2023.

Prior to his professional career, the Cobourg, Ontario resident played two collegiate seasons at the University of Windsor (USports) where he totaled nine points (2g, 7a) in 47 games.

The following is a complete list of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2023-24 season:

Ivan Chukarov (D)

Mackenzie Dwyer (D)

Victor Hadfield (D)

Julian Kislin (D)

Jacob Panetta (D)

Chays Ruddy (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Jack Van Boekel (D)

Luke Bignell (F)

Easton Brodzinski (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Brendan Harris (F)

Matheson Iacopelli (F)

Nick Isaacson (F)

Derek Lodermeier (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Carson MacKinnon (F)

Dominick Mersch (F)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F)

Matt Vernon (G)

The Icemen open the 2023-24 season at home against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, October 21. Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

