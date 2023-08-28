Kelly Cup Champ Rejoins Komets

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that forward Morgan Adams-Moisan is returning to Fort Wayne for the 2023-24 campaign. Rookie defenseman Neithan Salame has signed a contract for next season, and Cade McNelly will attend training camp on a tryout agreement. The team will play a pair of home exhibition games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum versus the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday, October 14, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 15, with a start time of 4:00 p.m.

Adams-Moisan, 26, hoisted the Kelly Cup with the Komets in 2021. The 6'2 right-hander has spent the last two seasons in the AHL with San Diego and Rockford, collecting 134 penalty minutes in 48 games. The La Tuque, Quebec, native has also played two seasons with the Maine Mariners. In 134 career ECHL games, Moisan has 56 points (32g, 24a), while accumulating 288 minutes in penalties.

"We couldn't be happier to bring back a champion from the 2021 team. He gives us a presence in our lineup and brings AHL experience," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He will be a leader and a big piece to the puzzle for us this season."

Salame, (suh-LAA-mee) 22, enters his first pro season after spending last season at Grant MacEwan University, scoring 15 points (5g, 10a) in 23 games. The Edmonton, Alberta, product appeared in 185 games in the WHL with the Brandon Wheat Kings and the Regina Pats, scoring 46 points (10g, 36a).

"Neithan is a smooth-skating defenseman with a great toolbox. He makes good decisions with the puck on his stick," said Kallechy. "He has a high ceiling, and we hope to help him get there."

McNelly, 21, played last season at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, amassing 70 penalty minutes in just 10 games. The 6'3 lefty played in 121 games in the WHL, with Seattle and Vancouver, collecting 317 minutes in penalties.

The Komets will open the season on October 20, at Indy, with the home opener on October 21, against the Fuel.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office and ticketmaster.com on Thursday, September 14, at 10:00 a.m.

Season tickets are still available!

