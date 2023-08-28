Fuel Announce 2023-24 Preseason Games
August 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today two preseason games for the 2023-24 season. Both games will take place at Heritage Bank Center against the Cincinnati Cyclones.
The preseason schedule is as follows:
Friday, October 13 vs. Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center
Saturday, October 14 vs. Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center
The Indy Fuel will open their tenth season at home against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday, October 20 at 7 p.m.
