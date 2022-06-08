Heartlanders Announce 2022 Free Agent Camp

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders professional hockey team, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, will host a Free Agent Camp presented by the Family Dental Center for prospective players on Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th from 1:30-3:30pm at The Rink at Coral Ridge. This tryout is open to anyone above the age of 18 that is eligible to play in the ECHL per league qualifications (see Rule 13 - Free Agent & Tryout Camps below) and is looking for an invite to the Heartlanders 2022 Training Camp in October. Players who participate in the open tryout will be observed and evaluated by members of the Iowa Heartlanders hockey coaches and operations staff.

Detailed information about the tryout is available on our website. Participants should be prepared for team drills, individual skill work, and scrimmages. Tryouts will consist of 40 participants on a first come first serve basis. All applicants must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, registered with required paperwork, and submit payment to be considered fully registered. Registration will close Friday, September 23rd at 5:00pm and registration fees are non-refundable.

TRYOUT FORMAT:

Cost: $250

Nearest Airport: Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) - 20 minutes from arena

Affiliated Hotel: Hyatt Regency (participants are responsible for accommodations but will be provided with a link for a preferred rate at the Hyatt Regency Hotel - 300 E 9th St, Coralville, IA 52241)

Free Agent Camp Itinerary:

Saturday September 24th:

11:00am Report for Check In

1:30-3:30pm Camp

Sunday September 25th:

1:30-3:30 Camp

Camp Notes: The Iowa Heartlanders have the right to make the final decision on the Free Agent Camp roster based on number of players signed up at each position. Each player must have a full set equipment including a mouth guard and a helmet with a visor. You will not be permitted on the ice if you don't have these. Coaches reserve the right to release anyone from Free Agent Camp at any point for any circumstance without refund.

Eligibility Requirements: players attending the camp must not be signed to a contract with any team at the "AA" level or higher for the upcoming season and must not have played in over thirty-six (36) professional games at the "AA" level or higher.

Please reach out to Jordan@iowaheartlanders.com with questions or concerns.

The Heartlanders' 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule as the team opens their second in the ECHL on October 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com.

