Boudreau Returning for Fourth Season as Head Coach

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that Head Coach Ben Boudreau and Assistant Coach Olivier Legault will return for the 2022-23 season.

Boudreau, 37, will be entering his fourth season as Komet head coach with a record of 100-65-15-5, while piloting the club to a Kelly Cup championship in 2020-2021. The St. Catharines, Ontario, native also logged two seasons as an assistant coach with the Komets before being named the 29th head coach in Komet history in 2019. With his father Bruce, the Boudreau's joined Ken and Ron Ullyot as the second father and son to coach the Komets.

Ben Boudreau coaching record

Season W L OTL/SOL PT Winning %

2021-22 40 25 7 87 .604

2020-21 29 17 5 63 .618

2019-20 31 23 8 70 .565

"Ben Boudreau back as head coach is good news for all Komet fans," said Komet General Manager David Franke. "I enjoy working with Ben in all phases of the club. Ben is a tireless worker, passionate and gets the Komet culture in Fort Wayne."

Boudreau made his coaching debut as an assistant coach with Bakersfield in 2014-15 in the ECHL. He also logged two seasons as an assistant coach of the Norfolk Admirals prior to his arrival in Fort Wayne in 2017.

Legault, (oh-LIV-ee-ay luh-GOE) 35, started his professional career playing for the Komets in the IHL during the 2007-2008 season, eventually celebrating two Turner Cup championships. The Chibougamau, Quebec, native was drafted in the fourth round, 93rd overall, of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers. Next season will be Legault's seventh as an assistant.

"Olivier has been a very good assistant coach for the last several years," said General Manager David Franke. "He knows the Komet way and he's 100 percent committed to the Komet organization. Olivier runs the penalty kill and coaches the defensemen. He is also heavily involved in the recruiting process. It has been fun watching Olivier develop as a coach."

Terms of both contracts are undisclosed.

The Komets will open up the season on October 21st at Indy, with the home opener on October 22nd against Cincinnati.

