Grizzlies Named Finalist for Three Awards

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Western Conference Champion Colorado Avalanche, were named finalists for three 2021-2022 ECHL team awards, presented by MEGASeats, which will be presented at the 2022 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 29. The presentation will also be available for streaming on the ECHL Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET on June 29.

"This is an amazing group of people in our front office! Each and every one of them have put in a lot of time and energy into making this year a great one." Vice President Jared Youngman said. "Being nominated for these awards in a great accomplishment for us"

The Grizzlies are a finalist for the Community Service Team of the Year award and the Inclusive Spirit Award. Grizzlies Group Sales Account Executive Spencer Hess is a finalist for the Sales Rookie of the Year award.

In speaking of Spencer, Jared says "Spencer was a great addition to our staff this season. It's great to see her be the only female nominated in all categories. She was instrumental in organizing our first ever Pride Night. Which ended up being in the top three of Pride Nights in the ECHL." Spencer continues makes it a focus to find ways to be involved in the community.

The Grizzlies have donated countless hours to Meals on Wheels. This and other initiatives resulted in their nomination for Community Service Team of the Year. For over two years now the Grizzlies staff have delivered meals to the aging and elder population of West Valley. This season, to thank the all Meals on Wheels volunteers, the Grizzlies donated tickets to individuals and companies across the Salt Lake Valley.

This season the Grizzlies hosted nights to support local organizations and groups such as the LGBTQ+ community, Cancer Warriors, Survivors of Domestic Violence, and individuals with various sensory needs. Each event included a fundraiser for organizations within these communities, an opportunity for community members to share their stories, and a safe place for everyone to come together to celebrate who they are. All of their efforts resulted in successful events, focused on creating an inclusive space.

Opening night for the 2022-2023 regular season is October 21, 2022 as the Grizzlies host the Rapid City Rush. Season tickets and group packages are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

