Team President Jerry James Nominated for ECHL Executive of the Year

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that Team President Jerry James has been nominated for the ECHL Executive of the Year award. Five other nominees from around the league were selected, and the winner will be presented at the 2022 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 29.

"I'm incredibly thankful for the nomination by my peers in the league," said James. "I want to recognize all the hard work by my staff that made this nomination possible. All of our team award nominations, including my own, are great reflections of the work we've put in as a team and the support of all Gladiators fans."

Including James' nomination, the Gladiators have now been nominated for seven ECHL team awards, tying them with the Rapid City Rush for the most in the league.

The 2021-22 season marked James' third as Team President of the Gladiators. In the summer of 2021, he was named one of the 50 most influential Latinos in Georgia by the Gwinnett Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Along with his influence in the community, James embraced diversity in his front office by assembling a staff of which 65% are under 30 years old, 41% are female, and 30% are people of color.

Under James in 2021-22, attendance grew despite the lingering effects of COVID, and ticket revenue increased 120%. The Gladiators also saw a drastic 51% increase in corporate sales to $743,907 this past season.

After originally taking over as president in 2019, James became the first-ever Hispanic president in professional hockey and was named as the first chairman of the ECHL's Hockey Is For Everyone Committee.

The six nominees for the ECHL Executive of the Year are listed below (executives working for multi-team ownership groups have both clubs listed):

Jerry James, Atlanta Gladiators

Joel Lomurno, Wichita Thunder

Todd Mackin, Rapid City Rush / Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye

Bob Ohrablo, Jacksonville IceMen / Savannah Ghost Pirates

Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings

