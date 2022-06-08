Everblades Fall in Game Three, Lead Kelly Cup Finals 2-1

ESTERO, Fla. - The Toledo Walleye scored two goals in the first period and added single goals in the second and third frames to post a 4-1 victory over the Florida Everblades in Game Three of the Kelly Cup Finals in front of 6,149 fans Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

Despite the setback, the Blades maintain a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series that continues at Hertz Arena with Game Four on Friday night at 7:30 pm. The teams will also face off in The Swamp in Game Five Saturday at 7:00 pm.

The Everblades paid the price on their first penalty kill of the night as John Albert chipped the puck in on a rebound to put the Walleye up 1-0 at the eleven-minute mark of action. Brandon Hawkins made it a 2-0 Toledo lead 2:25 later on a centering feed from Randy Gazzola. The Walleye struck on one of their two power plays in period one while committing no infractions.

The momentum would not swing in Florida's favor during a second period which saw its lone goal come from Toledo while shorthanded. Former Everblade Marcus Vela took a Josh Dickinson pass for a breakaway goal over Cam Johnson's glove side at 18:08 of the middle stanza. The Walleye led the contest 3-0, while also holding 20-18 in shots at the intermission.

Toledo extended the lead to 4-0 with an empty net marker from Hawkins, his second of the night and 15th of the postseason at 16:13 of the final frame.

Blades forward Levko Koper closed out the scoring at 4-1, getting the Everblades on the board at 17:01, off an assist by John McCarron.

Cam Johnson registered 25 saves for the Everblades, while Billy Christopoulos made 30 saves and earned the victory for Toledo.

