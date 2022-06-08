ECHL Transactions - June 8
June 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, June 8, 2022:
Toledo:
Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve
