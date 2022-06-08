NFL, MLB, CFL stats



ECHL

ECHL Transactions - June 8

June 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release


Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, June 8, 2022:

Toledo:

Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve

