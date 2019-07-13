Hawks Defeated in 12-3 Loss to the Hops

BOISE, ID - The Hillsboro Hops (Short Season A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) scored early and held on to the lead to defeat the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) 12-3 at Memorial Stadium.

Hillsboro put up five runs in the top of the first inning, batting through the order. RBIs came from Kristian Robinson on a double that scored two, Jesus Marriaga with a two-RBI triple and a sacrifice fly by Lyle Lin.

The Hops then responded with six runs in the top of the second inning. Robinson finished the day four for four with a double, two runs and four runs batted in. Marriaga also impressed Hops fans with a three for five performance with two runs and four RBIs.

Hawks center fielder Bladimir Restituyo collected two RBIs on the day, the first came in the bottom of the sixth inning when he singled on a grounder up the middle to score Daniel Cope to make it 12-1. He then followed with an RBI-single that separated through the shortstop and the third baseman that scored Trevor Boone and made it 12-3.

The Hawks will take on the Hops on Saturday at 7:15 at Memorial Stadium for the last game of the series.

