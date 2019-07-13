Robinson, Marriaga Lead Hops Rout in Boise

BOISE, IDAHO - Kristian Robinson and Jesus Marriaga each knocked home four runs as the Hillsboro Hops scored 11 times in the first two frames on the way to a 12-3 win on Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Hillsboro (18-10) remains one game behind first-place Salem-Keizer in the South Division, with 10 games remaining in the first-half pennant race. Boise (13-15) is six games out.

Robinson began the scoring with a two-run double in the first, and two batters later, Marriaga smoked a two-run triple. Lyle Lin capped the first-inning scoring with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0 Hillsboro.

The Hops got right back at it in the top of the second, loading the bases with none out. Robinson singled home a pair, and after a Tristin English single re-loaded the bases, Marriaga unloaded --- a double to left, bringing home two more. Later in the inning, Ricky Martinez had an RBI single and Jorge Barrosa brought home a run on a ground out --- a six-run second inning to make it 11-0 Hops.

Hops starting pitcher Marcos Tineo had no problem with the long layoffs. He tossed five shutout frames, allowing just four hits --- all singles --- walking none and striking out a season-high seven. Boise scored a run off Trevor McKenna in the sixth, and after a scoreless seventh from Jake Polancic, the Hawks added single runs in the eighth and ninth off Erin Baldwin.

Hillsboro's final run had come in the top of the ninth inning on a solo home run off the bat of Steven Leyton, his third of the season.

Robinson notched four hits on the night, becoming the second Hop with a four-hit game this year (Leyton had done it on July 2nd at Vancouver). Marriaga had three hits --- he fell a home run shy of the cycle --- and Martinez and Leyton also had three hits.

The series concludes on Saturday at 6:15 PM (Pacific). Diamondbacks second-rounder, RHP Ryne Nelson, is expected to make his professional debut for the Hops. The radio pregame show begins at 5:45 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com.

