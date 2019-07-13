Volcanoes Gear Making Pacific Northwest Fashion Statement.

July 13, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





KEIZER, OREGON - The inspired 2019 season of your Salem-Keizer Volcanoes has prompted a strong spike in Volcanoes brand & apparel sales, making it one of the Pacific Northwest's top baseball growth area for athleisure -- gear designed for workouts and other athletic activities worn in social settings.

"The Volcanoes Store, as well as, online purchases seem to mirror the very strong start the Volcanoes have had to the 2019 season," said Jerry Walker, Volcanoes Co-Owner. "This also strengthens the position of the San Francisco Giants from a brand perspective in the Pacific Northwest, so everyone wins."

The Volcanoes commitment to six-star customer experience is the driver for the Volcanoes brand renaissance, said Mitche Graf, Volcanoes President.

"There's something really special about meeting the community and seeing the Volcanoes brand so well-represented, as well as, in Portland and even with Giants fans from Seattle to the Oregon/California border," Graf said. "I don't know if Crater will be at Fashion Week any time soon, but the fan support for Volcanoes gear is inspiring."

The Volcanoes brand represents three World Series championships, five Northwest League pennants and the spirit of Volcanoes Nation, which is the heart of the family-fun Volcanos Stadium environment, said Justin Lacche, Emeritus head of Creative Design.

"The Volcanoes brand is something the entire Volcanoes family is a part of, which makes it something energizing, stylish and authentic to wear."

Shop Volcanoes in person or online:

http://le1.glitnirticketing. com/leticket/store/index.php

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.