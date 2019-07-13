Volcanoes Erupt in 5th in Win over Eugene

In the bottom of the second inning, after Eugene makes the score 6-1, Franklin Labour hits an infield single to the third baseman Jake Slaughter that scores Jeff Houghtby, making the score 6-2.

Two batters later, Canario hits a two-run double that scores Whiteman and Franklin Labour to make it 6-4.

In the bottom of the fifth, Whiteman gets on base on a bases-loaded walk, scoring Armani Smith to make it 6-5 Eugene

The next batter, Sean Roby hits a bases-clearing double over the head of the left fielder Zac Tayloe that scores Brandon Moartorano, Jeff Houghtby and Whiteman to give the Volcanoes an 8-6 lead after they were trailing at one point by 5.

The next batter, Labour, hits a ball off the glove of the shortstop Luis Vazquez that goes into left-center field that scores Roby to make it 9-6.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tyler Flores hits a triple to dead center field that scores Canario to make it a 10-6 game.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Ricardo Genoves hits a double over the head of the left fielder Zac Taylor to score Labour to make the score 11-6 Volcanoes.

The Volcanoes, now 19-9, will play the Emeralds in the final game of the 4 game home series at Volcanoes Stadium to conclude Cancer Awareness Weekend and to celebrate Legends Night with former LA Dodger and San Diego Padre Steve Garvey.

