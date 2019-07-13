Rodriguez, Abbadessa Push C's to Second Straight Win over Frogs

(Funko Field - Everett, WA) - Just when you thought Canadians 1B Yorman Rodriguez could possibly have a better night offensively, he came up in the top of the 8th inning and slammed a two-run home run to center field capping off an impressive night all around for Vancouver. Rodriguez's night (4-for-5) along with CF Dominic Abbadessa's 3-for-5 game pushed Vancouver past the Aquasox 9-4 to take a second straight from Everett on Friday night.

The Canadians gave up a run early as Everett DH Robert Perez hit a sac fly that scored CF Billy Cooke just minutes after he led off the bottom of the 1st inning with a triple off RHP Gabriel Ponce to give the Frogs an early 1-0 lead.

Vancouver's offense would show its teeth in the top of the 2nd inning as Everett debuted Seattle Mariners 2nd Round prospect LHP Brandon Williamson who ran into a sticky predicament after allowing a leadoff single to C Jesus Lopez. The next batter, 2B Luis De Los Santos would reach on catcher's interference and later score along with Lopez on an RBI single from LF Adrian Ramos helping the Canadians manage their first lead of the night.

The Canadians would extend the lead to 4-1 in the top of the 3rd inning when SS Tanner Morris and 1B Yorman Rodriguez would hit back-to-back doubles to lead things off against Everett reliever RHP Juan Mercedes with Rodriguez coming home on a ground out from C Jesus Lopez.

Everett stormed back for three runs in the bottom of the 5th inning as Canadians RHP Randy Pondler ran into trouble giving up a triple to CF Billy Cooke, an RBI to DH Robert Perez and then a two-run home run to 2B Austin Shenton to even the game at 4-4. Pondler would go 4 1/3 innings allowing just those three runs in the 5th inning, scattering five hits and striking out four without allowing a walk.

Vancouver would recapture the lead for good in the top of the 7th inning with three straight base hits connecting from Rodriguez, RF Will Robertson and 3B Trevor Schwecke to lead off the frame. Rodriguez would eventually score on a throwing error from Everett C Carter Bins and Robertson cruised home on a sacrifice fly from C Brett Wright who came in to replace Lopez in the 5th inning.

The C's tacked on a pair of runs in the 8th inning on Yorman Rodriguez's second home run of the season and then in the 9th inning, C Brett Wright (hit by pitch) would score from first base on a triple off the bat of DH McGregory Contreras making the final 9-4.

Notes: The Canadians have scored 16 runs on 28 hits through the first two games of this series... LHP Grayson Huffman (2.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 2SO) and RHP Parker Caracci (1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 1SO) kept the Aquasox at-bat over the games final three innings. Vancouver starter RHP Gabriel Ponce (1.2IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 3BB, 1SO) struggled to find the strike zone and unfortunately hit his pitch limit far too soon... Friday marked the second time this season Yorman Rodriguez has had a four-hit performance (June 15 vs. Spokane, 4-for-4) as the first baseman now leads the NWL in batting average at .393 (35-for-89)... Dominic Abbadessa has gone 4-for-9 (.444) since returning from the Injured List (July 9).

With the win, Vancouver improves to 8-20 (.286) through 28 games while Everett falls back to .500 at 14-14 with ten games remaining in the first-half.

The Canadians will send LHP Juan Diaz (1-1, 3.72) to the mound in the series finale as Vancouver looks to avenge a three-game sweep back at Nat Bailey Stadium at the hands of the Aquasox (July 8-10). Everett counters with Seattle Mariners 1st Round Draft Pick RHP George Kirby out of Elon University. It will be Kirby's professional debut.

Vancouver Canadians Baseball returns to historic Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium on Sunday, July 14th at 5:05pm as the C's welcome the Tri-City Dust Devils (San Diego) for the first time this season. Tickets are available by calling 604.872.5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

