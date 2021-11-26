Havoc Win on Iron Bowl Night

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Starting the Iron Bowl Night game wearing Auburn's Navy and Orange, the Havoc would score first with captain Tyler Piacentini netting his tenth goal of the year.

The Havoc would don the Crimson Red of Alabama as Nolan Kaiser would net his second goal in two nights before Pensacola would score two goals to equalize the game.

Jacob Barber would end up breaking the tie and scoring the eventual game-winning goal.

The final frame would see Cole Reginato and Sy Nutkevitch score two insurance goals before the final buzzer sounded.

With this win tonight, the Havoc remain undefeated at home in the 2021-22 season!

The Havoc will be back Friday, December 3rd against the Evansville Thunderbolts for STAR WARS NIGHT benefitting UCP. The Havoc will wear specialty jerseys and have characters at the game.

