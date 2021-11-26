Kai Edmonds, Thunderbolts Shut out Mayhem 3-0

Macon, Ga.: After nearly getting the shutout on Saturday against Roanoke, Kai Edmonds came through on his second attempt, stopping all 18 shots as Evansville opened the weekend series in Macon with a 3-0 victory. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Saturday, December 4th at 7:00pm CT as they host the Birmingham Bulls. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Peter De Coppi opened the scoring for Evansville at 15:12 of the first period, assisted by TJ Dockery and Mike Ferraro. In the second period, Macon's Brett Menton would get into penalty trouble by dropping the gloves against an unwilling Evansville player, and as a result was ejected from the game and set up a major power play for Evansville. Zane Jones converted on the power play, scoring at 18:20 from Hayden Hulton and Brandon Lubin to extend the Thunderbolts lead to 2-0. Late in regulation, Macon pulled goaltender Michael Stiliadis, but Tanner Butler was able to score into the empty net with 36 seconds remaining to finish off the scoring, 3-0 for Evansville.

De Coppi, Jones and Butler scored the Evansville goals, while Dockery, Ferraro, Hulton, and Lubin tallied an assist each. Edmonds made 18 saves on 18 shots, tallying his first professional shutout and his 2nd win of the season. It also marked the third Thunderbolts shutout win of the season, setting a new franchise single-season record. The Thunderbolts next face the Mayhem in Macon on Saturday, November 27th at 5:30pm CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

