Levine Shuts out Storm, 2-0

November 26, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







MOLINE, IL - Bounce-back victories with shutouts to boot are becoming quite a common occurrence for the Rivermen this year. Just two days after a disappointing shootout loss to Vermilion County, Peoria answered with a 2-0 victory on the road against the Quad City Storm on Friday night.

Both teams skated to a scoreless first period with both sides exchanging chances. Quad City had the greater number of shots (14-8) but Eric Levine was square to each and every one of them. In the second period, the Rivermen went on the attack, led by their captain.

In the mid-stages of the second period, Alec Hagaman intercepted a pass and skated into the high slot. Hagaman unloaded a quick wrist-shot on the net that Quad City goaltender Bailey Brkin failed to pick up and saw the puck sail into the back of the net. Hagaman's first of the night, sixth of the season, broke the deadlock and put the Rivermen up 1-0. But the wily veteran wasn't done just yet. Just 45 seconds later, on the next shift, Hagaman received a pass from teammate Mitch McPherson in the slot. Again, Hagaman sent a hard shot on the net and again it found its way in past the goaltender with traffic in front.

Hagaman's second of the night marked the second straight game that he had scored two goals in the second period at the TaxSlayer Center.

The third period saw Quad City launch a furious attack at the Rivermen net, aided by several power plays. But the Peoria penalty killers remained stout and Levine held his line well. Levine had great vision on the shots that came his way and jumped on any rebound he gave up, which were few. The ones that he didn't secure were cleared out by his defenseman. All told, Levine made 15 saves in the third period alone and 42 saves over the course of the game to secure his second shutout of the season and first victory on the road this year.

Peoria, now with a 5-3-0-2 record, has responded to adversity with significant wins on back-to-back weekends while earning three out of a possible four points as well. Next weekend will also be a significant test as the Rivermen travel for a two-game series on the road against the Storm on Friday and Saturday, December 3 and 4. Faceoff for both games is set for 7:10 pm.

