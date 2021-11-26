NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Southern Professional Hockey League

SPHL Announces Suspension

November 26, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspension:

Pensacola's Ivan Bondarenko

Pensacola's Ivan Bondarenko has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 69, Macon at Pensacola, played on Wednesday, November 24.

Bondarenko was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 16:26 of the third period.

Bondarenko will miss Pensacola's game tonight against Huntsville.

Check out the Southern Professional Hockey League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2021


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central