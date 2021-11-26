SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Friday announced the following suspension:

Pensacola's Ivan Bondarenko

Pensacola's Ivan Bondarenko has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 69, Macon at Pensacola, played on Wednesday, November 24.

Bondarenko was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 16:26 of the third period.

Bondarenko will miss Pensacola's game tonight against Huntsville.

