Mayhem Drop Another Two Points

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem took home ice a rare matchup against Southern Professional Hockey League foe, the Evansville Thunderbolts. In front of a crowd of nearly 1,500 roaring hockey fans, the Mayhem sought to right the ship in the early part of the season.

The first period was a chess match between Coach Desjardins of the Mayhem and Coach Bes of the Thunderbolts. Coach Desjardins bounced Caleb Cameron around to where he played multiple shifts on the blue line and up top at forward. The chess match continued with limited opportunities for either side up until a barrage of shots from Evansville. Mayhem netminder turned back first and second opportunities until Peter De Coppi buried it home for the Bolts.

Period number two would begin much the same for both sides as they continued to battle for possession and seek out scoring chances. After the Mayhem's Brett Menton and Evansville's Peter De Coppi tangled with one another, Menton earned himself a game misconduct late in the period. On the penalty kill as a result, the Mayhem would succumb another heartbreaker as Zane Jones slotted the puck past Stiliadis off assists from Hayden Hulton and Brandon Lubin.

The third period would be defined by clean and stellar defensive play for both teams. In an effort to kickstart the offense, Desjardins pulled Stiliadis from goal to get the extra man advantage. After quite a few opportunities were turned away by Evansville goalie Kai Edmonds, the visitors would ice the game with an empty netter off the stick of Tanner Butler.

The Mayhem will be back in the Macon Coliseum tomorrow night looking for revenge against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Tickets are still available to come out and root on the home squad.

