Havoc Win in Front of Sold out Crowd
December 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL â In front of a sold-out crowd, the Havoc would take on Pensacola.
A first period would see the Havoc score three goals, two from Austin Martinsen and one from Connor Russell.
Sy Nutkevitch would score the lone Havoc goal of the second period.
Nick Latinovich would end up with 33 saves.
