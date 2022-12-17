Havoc Win in Front of Sold out Crowd

December 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL â In front of a sold-out crowd, the Havoc would take on Pensacola.

A first period would see the Havoc score three goals, two from Austin Martinsen and one from Connor Russell.

Sy Nutkevitch would score the lone Havoc goal of the second period.

Nick Latinovich would end up with 33 saves.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.