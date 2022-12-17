SPHL Announces Suspensions

December 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Macon's CJ-Hayes

Macon's CJ-Hayes has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 97, Roanoke at Macon, played on Friday, December 16.

Hayes was assessed a match penalty for slew-footing at 2:25 of the third period.

Hayes will miss Macon's game tonight against Roanoke.

Macon's Rhett Kingston

Macon's Rhett Kingston has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized slew-footing incident in SPHL Game 97, Roanoke at Macon, played on Friday, December 16.

Kingston will miss Macon's game tonight against Roanoke.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.