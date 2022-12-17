SPHL Announces Suspensions
December 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:
Macon's CJ-Hayes
Macon's CJ-Hayes has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 97, Roanoke at Macon, played on Friday, December 16.
Hayes was assessed a match penalty for slew-footing at 2:25 of the third period.
Hayes will miss Macon's game tonight against Roanoke.
Macon's Rhett Kingston
Macon's Rhett Kingston has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized slew-footing incident in SPHL Game 97, Roanoke at Macon, played on Friday, December 16.
Kingston will miss Macon's game tonight against Roanoke.
