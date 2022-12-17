Ice Bears Roll to Fourth Straight Win

December 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Knoxville Ice Bears' Kristian Stead On The Ice

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Knoxville Ice Bears' Kristian Stead On The Ice(Knoxville Ice Bears)

Kristian Stead made 29 saves, five different Ice Bears scored and Knoxville defeated the Vermilion County Bobcats 5-1 at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville Saturday night.

The Ice Bears wrapped up a six-game road swing with its fourth straight win. The Ice Bears also went 3-of-4 on the power play while killing off all four man-advantage chances they faced.

Jagger Williamson scored on the power play to put Knoxville on the board at 5:12 of the opening period. Tanner Salsberry's shot from the high slot hit bodies in front of the net and came to Williamson on the right side of the crease with an open net in front of him.

Brett Beauvais doubled Knoxville's lead before the intermission with his third goal of the season at 18:30. Salsberry's pass to Beauvais at the hash got by him and the puck banked back to him at the bottom of the left circle. Beauvais through the puck towards the net and it found its way past Sean Kuhn.

Justin MacDonald scored on the power play at 10:28 of the second to make it 3-0 Knoxville. Nolan Slachetka made a long pass through the neutral zone to Brady Fleurent, who skated with the puck through the left circle. He dropped it back to MacDonald for a wrist shot that was lifted over Kuhn for his 11th of the season.

Vermilion County got on the board when Tyler Dill tapped in a rebound at 14:06.

Cole McKechney scored his third of the season by putting back a rebound at 15:15. Colton Fletcher carried the puck up the right wing and his shot was stopped by Kuhn. Chaos ensued by the crease as Kuhn failed to cover the puck and McKechney tapped it in to make it 4-1 at the second intermission.

Dino Balsamo snuck in a wraparound from behind the net on a 5-on-3 power play to make it 5-1 at 6:12 of the third.

Knoxville returns home for the first time since November to host Roanoke on Wednesday. The Bobcats wrap up the weekend at home Sunday against Peoria.

