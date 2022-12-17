Dawgs Activate O'Dea from Injured Reserve

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Matt O'Dea

MACON, GA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Saturday that defenseman Matt O'Dea has been activated from the 21-day injured reserve list. He'll be available for selection for tonight's game against the Macon Mayhem.

O'Dea returned to the Star City after enjoying an impressive season for the Dawgs in 2021-2022. The five-foot-eleven defenseman was one of the best offensive producers from the blue line throughout the SPHL, tallying 14 goals and 19 assists in 46 regular season games. O'Dea also had a team-best plus-27 plus/minus rating, and added five assists during the team's run to the President's Cup Final.

This season, O'Dea was leading all SPHL defensemen in goals (two) and points (eight), while also leading the entire SPHL in plus/minus with a plus-nine rating at the time of his placement on the injured reserve list back on November 17 (retroactive to November 12). The Mokena, Illinois native previously played 41 games for the Rail Yard Dawgs during the 2019-2020 season, netting four goals and 11 assists. O'Dea also played for the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons during the 2020-2021 campaign, recording five goals and seven assists as the River Dragons won the FPHL Ignite Cup title.

