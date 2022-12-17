Dawgs Pull Away 5-2 Over Mayhem in Seventh Straight Win

MACON, GA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs won for the seventh consecutive time on Saturday night, defeating the Macon Mayhem 5-2 at Macon Coliseum. Dillon Radin scored twice, while CJ Stubbs, C.J. Valerian, and Billy Vizzo added goals as well. Head coach Dan Bremner also recorded his 100th professional win in his coaching career..

The first period started well for Roanoke, as Valerian buried a great pass by Dom Marcinkevics to put the Dawgs up at the 5:58 mark. David Nippard equalized on a deflection score for Macon at 11:17. Roanoke outshot Macon 11-6 in the frame, but the game was tied 1-1 entering the first intermission.

Roanoke flexed its muscles in the second period, outshooting Macon 16-6 in the middle stanza. Stubbs gave the Dawgs the lead on a filthy backhanded shot at 3:39 in the period. Radin doubled the advantage by hammering in a rebound on the power play at 9:06 to make it 3-1 for Roanoke. Macon captain Caleb Cameron received a game misconduct for verbal abuse of an official at 13:42, but the Mayhem were able to limp to the end of the period still trailing 3-1.

Macon controlled play in the final period. An early tip goal by Nippard brought the Mayhem back within a goal, and the Dawgs were in survival mode for most of the period. Macon outshot Roanoke 14-7 in the third frame, and had a chance to tie the game late when the team emptied the net. Empty net goals in the final minute by Radin and Vizzo sealed the seventh consecutive win for the Dawgs.

Austyn Roudebush stopped 24-of-26 shots for Roanoke, while Cam Gray made 29 stops on 32 shots faced for Macon. The Dawgs were 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Mayhem tallied once on three four chances.

Roanoke will stay on the road on Wednesday, December 21 at 7:35 p.m. EST against the Knoxville Ice Bears at Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

