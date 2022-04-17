Havoc Sweep Thunderbolts

EVANSVILLE,IN - Looking to close out the first round, the Havoc would travel to Evansville.

It wouldn't start out ideally with Evansville scoring within the first two minutes. The Havoc would apply pressure but wouldn't be able to get one past the Thunderbolts tender. The Thunderbolts would take the 1-0 lead into the second period.

The second period wouldn't start out well for the Havoc either with the Thunderbolts scoring early again to double their lead. Huntsville would continue to try and beat Janzen but would not be successful.

Evansville would try and fight to stay alive but the Havoc would score early in the third with Rob Darrar scoring within the first minute. The Havoc would continue to apply the pressure as Bair Gendunov would crash the net and tie the game at 2.

Overtime would see the Havoc winning with Bair Gendunov scoring his second of the game and ending the series.

The Havoc will be back for another home playoff game!

