Havoc Move on: Round 2 Home Game 1 on Saturday

April 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







Your Huntsville Havoc are moving on in the 2022 Presidents Cup Playoffs, after they finished off a sweep of Evansville with a 3-2 overtime win Saturday in Round 1 Game 2.

No matter our second round opponent, the Pack will be back on PharmacyFirst Ice at the VBC on Saturday, April 23rd. Below is the full schedule for Round 2:

Game 1: Wednesday or Thursday in either Peoria or Roanoke - Time TBD

Game 2: Saturday, April 23rd - Von Braun Center - 7:00pm

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday April 24th - Von Braun Center - 5:00pm

Tickets for Home Playoff Game B, to be played Saturday April 23rd at the VBC, are on-sale NOW on Ticketmaster. Tickets will be on-sale through the Havoc Office and VBC Box Office starting Monday at 10:00am! Ticketing information for the if necessary Game 3 will be released in the coming days.

