SPHL Announces President's Cup Second Round Schedule
April 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Sunday announced the schedule for the second round, best-of-three series in the 2022 President's Cup Playoffs:
#2 Huntsville Havoc vs. #8 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
Game 1 - Thursday, April 21 at Roanoke 7:05 pm
Game 2 - Saturday, April 23 at Huntsville 7:00 pm
Game 3 - Sunday, April 24 at Huntsville 5:00 pm (if necessary)
#3 Peoria Rivermen vs. #5 Quad City Storm
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 20 at Quad City 7:10 pm
Game 2 - Friday, April 22 at Peoria 7:15 pm
Game 3 - Saturday, April 23 at Peoria 7:15 pm (if necessary)
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2022
- SPHL Announces President's Cup Second Round Schedule - SPHL
- Storm Face Peoria Wednesday in President's Cup Semifinal - Quad City Storm
- Rivermen to Face Rival Quad City Storm in Second Round Playoff Series - Peoria Rivermen
- Dawgs Upset Ice Bears in 3-1 Game Three Win - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Knoxville Falls in First Round with 3-1 Loss - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Havoc Move on: Round 2 Home Game 1 on Saturday - Huntsville Havoc
- Havoc Sweep Thunderbolts - Huntsville Havoc
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.