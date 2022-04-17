SPHL Announces President's Cup Second Round Schedule

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Sunday announced the schedule for the second round, best-of-three series in the 2022 President's Cup Playoffs:

#2 Huntsville Havoc vs. #8 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Game 1 - Thursday, April 21 at Roanoke 7:05 pm

Game 2 - Saturday, April 23 at Huntsville 7:00 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, April 24 at Huntsville 5:00 pm (if necessary)

#3 Peoria Rivermen vs. #5 Quad City Storm

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 20 at Quad City 7:10 pm

Game 2 - Friday, April 22 at Peoria 7:15 pm

Game 3 - Saturday, April 23 at Peoria 7:15 pm (if necessary)

