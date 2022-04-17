Rivermen to Face Rival Quad City Storm in Second Round Playoff Series

PEORIA, IL - For the first time in the history of the Southern Professional Hockey League the Peoria Rivermen will take on their rivals the Quad City Storm in a best-of-three playoff series with the winner advancing to the President's Cup Finals.

The Rivermen will have home-ice advantage in this series with game one being played on Wednesday, April 20 at the TaxSlayer Center and games two and three taking place on April 22 and 23 at Carver Arena in Peoria. Game times for Wednesday's game is set for 7:00 pm with Friday and Saturday's game time set for 7:15. Saturday's game will take place only if necessary.

The Rivermen are advancing to the second round after eliminating the defending President's Cup Champion Pensacola Ice Flyers in three games. Game three was a 4-2 victory for the Rivermen at Carver Arena on Saturday following a defeat by the Ice Flyers on Friday.

The Quad City Storm are also fresh off a three-game series as they rallied back from a 1-0 series deficit to the Fayetteville Marksmen to defeat Fayetteville in back-to-back games in North Carolina. The Storm are in their first-ever playoff appearance as a member of the SPHL.

Tickets for Peoria's home playoff games on Friday and Saturday are now on sale. Fans can call the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040 to secure their playoff seats.

