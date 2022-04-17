Storm Face Peoria Wednesday in President's Cup Semifinal
April 17, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release
MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm face off against the Peoria Rivermen at the TaxSlayer Center Wednesday at 7:10 in Game #1 of the SPHL's President's Cup semifinals. The full semifinal schedule is as follows:
Wednesday 4/20 | 7:10 P.M.: Peoria @ Quad City (TaxSlayer Center)
Friday 4/22 | 7:00 P.M.: Quad City @ Peoria (Peoria Civic Center)
Saturday 4/23 | 7:00 P.M.: Quad City @ Peoria (Peoria Civic Center)
The winner of the best of three series advances to the President's Cup Final to battle the winner of the semifinal matchup featuring the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Huntsville Havoc.
Storm head coach Dave Pszenyczny, forward Ben Dupperault and defenseman Joe Sova will be available for interview tomorrow at the TaxSlayer Center from 2:00-2:30. A full practice & availability schedule will be released tomorrow.
At Wednesday's game the first 1000 fans receive a 2021-2022 Team Picture and all fans 21 and up can enjoy dollar beers all game. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow morning and can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com and the TaxSlayer Center Box Office.
