Havoc Sign Two Ahead of Opening Night

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that forwards Bair Gendunov and Jake Durflinger have signed with the Havoc.

Gendunov, 22, is a left-handed forward from Toronto, ON. Last season, Bair split time between the Havoc and the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL. In his time in Huntsville, Bair earned 5 points in 10 games. He scored twice in the playoffs including the overtime winner that knocked out the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Durflinger, 25, is a right-handed forward from Walnut Creek, CA. Jake spent 4 seasons at Denver University before finishing his collegiate career with Merrimack College. In his 165 NCAA D-1 games, he had 45 points.

